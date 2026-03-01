Fire at hotel in Mumbai; no casualties

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st March 2026 9:47 am IST
Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a hotel in south Mumbai shortly after midnight on Sunday, March 1, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, they said.

The blaze was reported at 12.57 am at Hotel Babel, located on Walchand Hirachand Road in the city’s Fort area, fire brigade officials said.

The “level 1” fire was confined to the first and second floors of the two-storey hotel building and affected electric wiring and installations, wooden furniture, mattresses and scrap materials spread across an area of about 2,000 sqft, including parts of the structure’s terrace, they said.

Multiple fire engines were deployed at the spot. Ambulances, power supply staff and other emergency personnel also rushed to assist in the operation.

The blaze was brought under control by 2.25 am, an official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

