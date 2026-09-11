Fire at residential flat in Rajendranagar, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in Flat No. 302 at Naidu Colony, Upperpally, within the limits of the Rajendranagar Police Station on Friday, September 11, reportedly due to a short circuit.

Upon noticing the flames, locals alerted the fire department; officials arrived promptly and brought the fire under control. While the furniture and other household items were completely gutted, there were no casualties.

The Rajendranagar police have registered a case regarding the incident and are investigating the cause of the fire.

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