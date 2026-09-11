Fire at residential flat in Rajendranagar, no casualties

Furniture and other household items were completely gutted.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Fire at residential flat in Rajendranagar, no casualties
Fire at residential flat in Rajendranagar, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in Flat No. 302 at Naidu Colony, Upperpally, within the limits of the Rajendranagar Police Station on Friday, September 11, reportedly due to a short circuit.

Upon noticing the flames, locals alerted the fire department; officials arrived promptly and brought the fire under control. While the furniture and other household items were completely gutted, there were no casualties.

The Rajendranagar police have registered a case regarding the incident and are investigating the cause of the fire.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button