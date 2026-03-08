Fire at scrap shop in Hyderabad’s KPHB Colony, no injuries

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a scrap shop in KPHB Colony Road number 1 on Sunday, March 8, at around 2:00 pm. No injuries were reported; however, material worth Rs 10,000 was damaged in the fire, officials said.

Kukatapally fire station responded to the incident and doused the fire in 20 minutes. It is suspected that the fire was triggered due to careless smoking or something similar.

A fire broke out at a scrap shop in KPHB Colony Road number 1 on Sunday, March 8, at around 2:00 pm. No injuries were reported in the incident; however, material worth Rs 10,000 was damaged in the fire, officials said.



Kukatapally fire station responded to the incident and… pic.twitter.com/soP0PRvtYX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 8, 2026

The previous day, a fire had broken out at a liquor shop on Raj Bhavan Road in Hyderabad’s Somajiguda early morning due to a suspected short circuit, causing a loss of Rs 50,000.