Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at tent house in MJ Market, no casualties yet

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a tent house shop under the Begum Bazaar police station limits on Sunday evening. No casualties were reported.

The fire broke out at Baba Tent House, a wholesale dealer of tents and function-related materials. The shop is situated in the Karachi Bakery lane on Mozamjahi market road.

Three fire tenders from Gowliguda fire station and Assembly rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Traffic on the Gosha Mahal- Begum Bazaar stretch was affected.

Residents of neighbouring buildings were asked to move out as a precautionary measure.

Heavy smoke is coming out from the tent house and a lot of combustible material is stored there. The firemen are making attempts to douse the fire by pumping in water. The Begum Bazaar police reached the spot and are assisting the firemen in dousing the fire.

The police suspect a short circuit behind the fire accident.