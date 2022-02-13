Fire breaks out at ‘Bigg Boss’ sets, no injuries reported

Mumbai: A fire broke out at the sets of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm today.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been reported so far.

Fire erupted at the sets of Bigg Boss 15 in Film City in Mumbai. Four fire brigade vehicles have reached the location & no casualities have been reported so far. It is not yet known in which part of the set the fire started #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/FcV5WcNQJe — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 13, 2022

The reason of the fire is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the last episode of ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 15, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, aired on January 30.

Actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 15 trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs.