Fire breaks out at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital on Friday morning, a fire department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 8.45 a.m. on the second floor of the Safdarjung Hospital located in south Delhi after which as many as six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

As the fire station is very close to the hospital, the fire engines were at the spot in no time and the fire was doused in just 10 minutes.

“It was a minor fire in an inverter and a stabilizer of the lift room and was extinguished by 8.55 a.m.,” the official said.

No casualties or injuries were reported from the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.