Fire breaks out at dumping ground at MJ market, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Moazzam Jahi market on Sunday, June 22, in a pile of garbage inside a dumping ground.

Two fire tenders, from Gowliguda and Yakutpura fire stations, were deployed immediately after receiving information at around 9:00 am.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Gowliguda fire station officer, Sudhakar, said, “The fire broke out in an old tin shed where discarded plaques were stored. It was a minor fire and didn’t spread to other areas. The fire was extinguished within an hour.”

There have been no injuries, casualties or damages. Fire officials suspect the fire was caused by someone carelessly disposing of a cigarette or something similar.

The previous day, a fire had broken out at an open compound in Pahadi Shareef. Some decorative materials which were stored in the compound had caught fire, resulting in damages of up to Rs 5 lakh.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.