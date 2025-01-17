Fire breaks out at fertility center in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Juhi Fertility Center in Sheikhpet, Hyderabad, early on Friday, January 17, at approximately 5:20 am.

The flames quickly spread to the adjacent Akash Study Center and the Reliance Trends showroom located on the ground floor of the same building.

According to local media reports, the fire started on the second floor, where furniture and other materials were present.

As the fire intensified, thick smoke engulfed the building, causing panic among local residents. Fire officials arrived promptly at the scene and began efforts to control the blaze.

The fire department officials stated that firefighters were working diligently to extinguish the flames, which had not yet been fully contained due to their rapid spread.

They confirmed that three individuals were inside the building during the incident and that they were safely evacuated.

Authorities are currently checking for any additional occupants who may still be inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with officials emphasizing the need for further details.

Firefighters have been breaking windows to release smoke and improve ventilation within the building.