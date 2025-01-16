Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at tiffin centre in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A fire incident occurred in a tiffin centre in Kukatpally on Thursday morning, January 16.

Local residents noticed flames coming from the food joint named Kanchukota tiffin centre located near the Arjun Theatre at the KPHB police station limits and informed the fire department, which arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.

According to reports, staff members were asleep inside the hotel at the time of the incident. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The fire resulted in damage to the hotel furniture and two motorcycles, which were reduced to ashes.

Authorities are still gathering complete details about the incident. The police are investigating how the fire started and have registered a case for further inquiry.