Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at tiffin centre in Kukatpally

According to reports, staff members were asleep inside the hotel at the time of the incident. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th January 2025 9:19 am IST
Andhra Pradesh: Nine buses guted in Ongole
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A fire incident occurred in a tiffin centre in Kukatpally on Thursday morning, January 16.

Local residents noticed flames coming from the food joint named Kanchukota tiffin centre located near the Arjun Theatre at the KPHB police station limits and informed the fire department, which arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.

According to reports, staff members were asleep inside the hotel at the time of the incident. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The fire resulted in damage to the hotel furniture and two motorcycles, which were reduced to ashes.

Authorities are still gathering complete details about the incident. The police are investigating how the fire started and have registered a case for further inquiry.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th January 2025 9:19 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button