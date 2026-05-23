Fire breaks out at furniture market in Delhi

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in the Shastri Park area of North East Delhi late at night, triggering panic among shop owners and local residents.

According to fire officials, the Delhi Fire Service control room received information about the blaze on Friday, May 22, night at around 11:57 PM. By 1:20 AM, nearly 25 fire tenders had reached the spot and firefighting operations were underway.

The blaze rapidly spread through several shops in the market, with thick smoke engulfing the area. Authorities fear losses running into crores of rupees as multiple furniture units and goods were gutted in the fire.

Tension also erupted at the site as angry locals allegedly created a ruckus and pelted stones at fire brigade vehicles. A firefighter present at the scene said, “People are damaging our vehicles and not allowing us to work. What can we do? Police should be sent here. We came after receiving the emergency call…” Residents, however, accused authorities of responding late to the emergency.

One local resident claimed, “The fire has been raging for the last three hours, and no fire brigade had arrived initially. Later, two fire tenders came, but one of them was only half-filled, and even its pipe was damaged.”

Another resident alleged foul play behind the incident, saying, “Many people known to us own shops here. Losses worth crores have been caused. We believe the fire was set deliberately and was pre-planned for political reasons.”

Meanwhile, teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police have reached the spot to investigate the cause of the fire.

Officials said forensic experts are examining the site as part of the probe. No casualties have been reported so far, while efforts to completely douse the flames continued for several hours.