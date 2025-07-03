Fire breaks out at hotel in Hyderabad, third incident reported in 24 hours

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a five-storey building in SR Nagar in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 3, marking the third incident in the city in the past 24 hours.

The fire broke out around 3:40 pm on the ground floor of the building operating Coffee Day restaurant. Fire officials suspect the cause to be a short circuit originating from the kitchen.

The building also operates a hotel named Krish Inn on the remaining floors. People present in the rooms started panicking, seeing smoke emerge from the lower floors.

However, fire officials responded promptly and rescued all the people from the building.

Four fire tenders responded to the incident and were able to douse the fire in about 30-40 minutes.

A fire broke out in a five-storey building in SR Nagar at around 3:40 pm on Thursday, July 3. This is the third incident in the city in the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/TI4o4aHwxL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 3, 2025

No injuries or casualties have been reported. However the total damage to the building is yet to be determined.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in a residential home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Sanathnagar due to a refrigerator blast. No casualties were reported as the house was empty at the time of the blast.

Another fire had broken out at a rubber factory in Katedan area at around 4:00 am.

The fire was supposedly caused due to a short circuit. Fortunately, no one was present at the time of the accident.

However, it caused an estimated damage of Rs 4-5 lakh. Further investigation is underway.