Fire breaks out at old bus stand in Kamareddy, 12 shops gutted

Hyderabad: A fire accident broke out at the old bus stand in Kamareddy on Sunday, May 3, gutting around 12 shops in the area.

According to initial reports, the blaze started at the bus stand premises and quickly spread to nearby shops, causing extensive property damage. Local residents who noticed the fire immediately alerted the police and fire department.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot with multiple fire engines and brought the flames under control after a firefighting operation.

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No casualties reported

Officials said no loss of life has been reported in the incident. However, several shops were completely destroyed in the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited.