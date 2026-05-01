Two autorickshaws catch fire at petrol pump in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least two auto rickshaws caught fire at a petrol pump in Hyderabad’s Narayanguda on Thursday, April 30.

The incident occurred near the YMCA. However, no casualties were reported.

Speaking to Siasat.com, authorities from the Telangana fire control department said, “The fire occurred at 11:09 pm while the auto drivers were getting CNG refuel. “

At least two auto rickshaws caught fire at a petrol pump in Hyderabad's Narayanguda on Thursday, April 30.



The incident occurred near the YMCA, and the fire spread to some other vehicles. However, no injuries were reported.



Speaking to https://t.co/dXPeUKTeQb, authorities from… pic.twitter.com/SgnRPL8nMa — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 1, 2026

Two auto drivers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. One fire engine was deployed to douse the fire.

Fire at Bahadurpura

Earlier on Thursday night, a fire broke out at a scrap yard in Bahadurpura near the Hyderabad Zoo. According to the police, a steel factory, a chemical unit and combustible material were gutted in the fire.

Also Read Heat triggers massive fire at Bahadurpura scrap yard near Hyderabad zoo

The fire, which started at around 11 pm, was reported to the fire control room by a local resident. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were launched immediately, officials said.

The incident falls under the limits of the Bahadurpura Police Station. The fire was reported by pillar no 113 under the Aramgarh flyover.

A fire officer at the scene confirmed to Siasat.com that the scrap yard had stored hardware, chemicals, foil and paint. The intense heat caused the materials to ignite, triggering the blaze, the officer said.