Heat triggers massive fire at Bahadurpura scrap yard near Hyderabad zoo

A steel factory, a chemical unit and stacks of combustible material stored on the premises were gutted, the police said.

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 1st May 2026 1:31 am IST
Massive fire at Bahadurpura scrap yard near Hyderabad zoo with intense flames and smoke.

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a scrap yard on Bahadurpura Road, near the Nehru Zoological Park here, late Thursday night, April 30, gutting a steel factory, a chemical unit and stacks of combustible material stored on the premises, the police said.

The fire, which started at around 11 pm, was reported to the fire control room by a local resident. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were launched immediately, officials said.

The incident falls under the limits of the Bahadurpura Police Station. The fire was reported by pillar no 113 under the Aramgarh flyover.

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A fire officer at the scene confirmed to Siasat.com that the scrap yard had stored hardware, chemicals, foil and paint. The intense heat caused the materials to ignite, triggering the blaze, the officer said.

Stocks of wooden doors and other material kept for resale also fed the fire, officials said.

Firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control, while police personnel struggled to hold back a large crowd that had gathered at the site. Almost all material at the scrap yard appeared to have been gutted.

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The fire was close to being doused and there were no casualties. The Nehru Zoological Park, located close to the site of the fire, suffered no damage, officials confirmed.

Massive fire at Bahadurpura scrap yard near Hyderabad zoo caused by heat, with flames and smoke visible a.

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Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 1st May 2026 1:31 am IST

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Veena Nair

Veena Nair is the Online Editor at Siasat.com, where she primarily reports on religious and community-based hate crimes across India. She holds a degree from Sathyabama University, Chennai, and began… More »
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