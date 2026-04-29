Video: Fire breaks at milk center in Hyderabad’s Suraram

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed after a major fire broke out at a milk centre in Hyderabad’s Suraram on Tuesday, April 28. No casualties or injuries were reported.
The fire broke out at Jyothi Milk Center around 8:50 pm. It is suspected that the fire was caused by the combustion of wood.
Videos shared on social media showed flames and smoke emanating from the centre.
Speaking to Siasat.com, officials from the fire department said, “We received a call at 9 PM, the fire was caused due to the combustion of old wooden items. Six fire engines were used to douse the fire.”
The estimated loss due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.