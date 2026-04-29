Video: Fire breaks at milk center in Hyderabad’s Suraram

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed after a major fire broke out at a milk centre in Hyderabad’s Suraram on Tuesday, April 28. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at Jyothi Milk Center around 8:50 pm. It is suspected that the fire was caused by the combustion of wood.

Videos shared on social media showed flames and smoke emanating from the centre.

A major fire broke out at a milk centre in Hyderabad's Suraram on Tuesday, April 28. It is suspected that the fire occurred due to combustion of old wood.



The fire broke out at 8:50 PM, however there were no casualties or injuries. Videos shared on social media showed flame and… pic.twitter.com/RZvdjpXNcf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 29, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, officials from the fire department said, “We received a call at 9 PM, the fire was caused due to the combustion of old wooden items. Six fire engines were used to douse the fire.”

The estimated loss due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.