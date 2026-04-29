Video: Fire breaks at milk center in Hyderabad’s Suraram

The estimated loss due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th April 2026 4:04 pm IST
Flames erupt from milk center in Suraram
Flames erupt from milk center in Suraram

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed after a major fire broke out at a milk centre in Hyderabad’s Suraram on Tuesday, April 28. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at Jyothi Milk Center around 8:50 pm. It is suspected that the fire was caused by the combustion of wood.

Videos shared on social media showed flames and smoke emanating from the centre.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, officials from the fire department said, “We received a call at 9 PM, the fire was caused due to the combustion of old wooden items. Six fire engines were used to douse the fire.”

The estimated loss due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th April 2026 4:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button