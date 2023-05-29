Fire breaks out at Pawan Kalyan’s movie sets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, chaos erupted on the set of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated upcoming film, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu,’ directed by Krish. According to media reports, a fire broke out on the film set in Hyderabad on Sunday night, leaving the cast and crew in a state of alarm.

The filmmakers had invested a considerable amount of money in constructing an elaborate set for the crucial schedule. However, a fire broke out just as filming was about to commence but firefighters swiftly responded and extinguished the flames, reports said. The set had already incurred significant damage from heavy rains.

A huge fire broke out on the sets of Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veeramallu movie at Bourampet in Dundigal, Hyderabad 🙄😔#PawanKalyan #HariHaraVeeraMallu #OG #PKSDT #UstaadBhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/24ogYjKDmr — Siva Ram PSPK (@gnani0414) May 29, 2023

The incident has created a wave of concern among fans, who anxiously await further updates on the situation.

AM Ratnam’s “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” aims to captivate audiences across India. Initially, there were low expectations for the film, but the release of its teaser drew a lot of attention. With the recent setbacks, it remains to be seen how the resilient filmmakers will overcome these obstacles and ensure a smooth flow of filming.

Pawan Kalyan, known for his charismatic on-screen presence, has been actively involved in the filming of his upcoming films. However, due to his hectic schedule, “Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” has been affected by numerous setbacks. This period drama began filming some time ago but had to be put on hold several times due to Pawan’s prior commitments.

Despite the film’s challenges, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of “Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” hoping for a cinematic experience that lives up to their expectations.