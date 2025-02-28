Video: Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bandlaguda

The godown is located in a residential area.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 28th February 2025 5:29 pm IST
Fire broke out at a godown in Bandlaguda
Fire broke out at a godown in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a godown at Lake View Hills colony Ghousenagar, Bandlaguda on Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 2 pm at the godown where plastic material is stored. The panicked people informed the Bandlaguda police and a police patrol car reached the spot.

The police alerted the fire department and the fire tender from Chandrayangutta fire station, which reached the spot. The godown is located in a residential area.

The firemen controlled the fire within half an hour. The officials are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

