Video: Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a godown at Lake View Hills colony Ghousenagar, Bandlaguda on Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 2 pm at the godown where plastic material is stored. The panicked people informed the Bandlaguda police and a police patrol car reached the spot.

The police alerted the fire department and the fire tender from Chandrayangutta fire station, which reached the spot. The godown is located in a residential area.

The firemen controlled the fire within half an hour. The officials are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.