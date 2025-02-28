Hyderabad woman cheated by Saudi-based husband

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman has alleged that she was cheated by her Saudi-based husband with whom she got married nearly a year ago.

She lodged a complaint at the Film Nagar Police Station.

How Hyderabad woman met the Saudi-based businessman

The woman who is a mother of two got in touch with the Saudi businessman through a WhatsApp group.

Their interactions were initially limited to WhatsApp. Later, they started talking on another app ZANGI.

As their relationship grew, they decided to marry. Their marriage was conducted via a video conferencing call on WhatsApp.

Although they never met in person, following the marriage, they exchanged private pictures and videos.

Why did relationship take U-turn?

Recently, a person claiming to be the first wife of the Saudi businessman contacted the Hyderabad woman and threatened her.

Also Read Ramzan in India: Moon sighting committee to meet today

It is alleged that the first wife of the man asked her to leave her husband threatening to make all the private pictures and videos public.

Following the conversation, the Hyderabad woman tried to contact her husband. However, he blocked her on all platforms.

Left with no option, she approached the police.