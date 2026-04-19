Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Hyderabad’s Balapur, no casualties

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Royal Colony in Balapur on Sunday, April 19, causing panic among residents.

According to fire department officials, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit within the godown. The presence of large quantities of combustible scrap materials significantly contributed to the rapid spread of the flames, making firefighting efforts more challenging.

A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Royal Colony in Balapur on Sunday, April 19, causing panic among residents.



According to fire department officials, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit within the godown. The presence of large quantities of… pic.twitter.com/21mOph5gAN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 19, 2026

Residents in the vicinity were alarmed upon noticing thick smoke and rising flames, leading to a brief period of panic in the area.

Authorities acted swiftly, with four fire tenders rushing to the spot to control the blaze. Personnel from the Balapur Police Station also arrived at the scene to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

Firefighters carried out an intensive operation for nearly three hours before successfully bringing the fire under control. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and to assess the extent of property damage.