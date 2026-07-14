Fire breaks out at textile shop in Hyderabad’s Old City

Two fire tenders brought the blaze under control before it spread to nearby shops. Officials are assessing the damage, while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

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A fiery explosion with intense flames and smoke, creating a dramatic and dangerous scene.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a textile shop in the Devan Devdi area of the Old City in Hyderabad during the early hours of Tuesday, July 14. No casualties were reported in the incident.

On receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to facilitate the firefighting operation and prevent public movement. Two fire tenders reached the scene and extinguished the blaze before it could spread to adjoining establishments.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials are assessing the extent of the property damage.

Subhan Bakery

Recurring concern

Fire accidents in the Devan Devdi and Madina Building commercial areas have become a recurring concern.

According to local residents and traders, at least five fire incidents have been reported in these localities over the past two years, highlighting the urgent need for strict implementation of fire safety measures, including regular inspections, functioning firefighting equipment, and improved emergency access in the congested market areas.

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