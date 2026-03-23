Fire breaks out at Vijay Nagar Colony hospital, no casualties reported

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at a hospital in Vijay Nagar Colony under the jurisdiction of the Mehdipatnam Police Station on Monday evening, March 23.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mehdipatnam Station House Officer (SHO), S Mallesh, confirmed the incident, saying the incident took place at around 5 or 6 pm.

A short-circuit in an AC unit on the third floor of Shruti Musti Speciality Hospital triggered the blaze, he said.

There have been no casualties, and only one doctor with two of his assistants were present at the time of the fire. The three individuals were safely evacuated on time, SHO Mallesh said.

Firefighters were swiftly deployed, he added.

Visuals from the scene show thick smoke around the building as firefighters attempted to douse it.