Fire breaks out at Vijay Nagar Colony hospital, no casualties reported

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 9:05 pm IST
Fire in Vijay Nagar Colony on Monday
Fire in Vijay Nagar Colony on Monday

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at a hospital in Vijay Nagar Colony under the jurisdiction of the Mehdipatnam Police Station on Monday evening, March 23.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mehdipatnam Station House Officer (SHO), S Mallesh, confirmed the incident, saying the incident took place at around 5 or 6 pm.

A short-circuit in an AC unit on the third floor of Shruti Musti Speciality Hospital triggered the blaze, he said.

Subhan Haleem

There have been no casualties, and only one doctor with two of his assistants were present at the time of the fire. The three individuals were safely evacuated on time, SHO Mallesh said.

Firefighters were swiftly deployed, he added.

Visuals from the scene show thick smoke around the building as firefighters attempted to douse it.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 9:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button