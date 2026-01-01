Fire breaks out at waste management factory in Kerala

The fire started around 3 am and completely destroyed the building, including the office area.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st January 2026 12:32 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Kozhikode: A major fire broke out at a waste management factory at Thamarassery area in this north Kerala district early on Thursday morning, police said.

Advertisement

The fire started around 3 am and completely destroyed the building, including the office area. A pickup van parked at the site was also reportedly burned in the incident.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, police said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Mukkom and Vellimadukunnu reached the spot soon after getting the alert and managed to bring the fire under control after several hours of effort.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, and further investigation is underway, they said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st January 2026 12:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button