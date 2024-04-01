Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Chhattisgarh; no one hurt

Press Trust of India | Published: 1st April 2024 9:41 pm IST
Durg: A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Monday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, a police official said.

The blaze, which occurred in a unit located in Light Industrial Area under Jamul police station limits at around 7 pm, was brought under control sometime later, Durg Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Abhishek Jha said.

“Three fire tenders were rushed to the site. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is not known,” Jha informed.

Flames billowing from the unit were visible from the nearby residential area.

