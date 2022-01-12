Fire breaks out in electrical warehouse in Secunderabad

Published: 12th January 2022

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in an electrical warehouse in Ranigunj area of Secunderabad in wee hours of Wednesday. However the fire tenders have extinguished the flames within few hours.

According to the sources, the local public witnessed smoke billowing from the shutters of Philips company’s electrical warehouse and in turn the police was informed.

Immediately four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway, estimation of loss being ascertained.

