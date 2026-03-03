Fire breaks out in flat in Jaipur, no casualties

No casualties have been reported.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd March 2026 12:22 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Jaipur: A fire broke out in a flat on the sixth floor of a 10-storey apartment building in Jaipur’s Shyam Nagar area on Tuesday, March 3, police said.

No casualties have been reported.

On receiving information, Shyam Nagar police reached the spot and, with the help of residential guards, began evacuating families from the building.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Two families, who had moved to the terrace to save themselves, were brought down safely with the assistance of a hydraulic fire brigade.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after nearly 30 minutes.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd March 2026 12:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button