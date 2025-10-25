Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Inland Container Depot in Hyderabad’s Moosapet on Saturday morning, October 25. The incident reportedly occurred at the goods shed no. 6 7 8.

The Inland Container Depot (ICD) operated by the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is a main goods terminal of the city.

A fire broke out at the Inland Container Depot here at Moosapet on Saturday morning. The incident reportedly occurred at the goods shed no. 6 7 8.



The Inland Container Depot (ICD) operated by the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is a main goods terminal of the city.… pic.twitter.com/LbGlK9Xtyi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 25, 2025

Speaking to Siasat.com, Malkajgiri district fire officer (DFO) V Srinivas said that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, and a detailed probe was underway.

“Our fire control room received a call at 8:45 am. Fire engines from Medchal, Sanathnagar, and Kukatpally were initially rushed to the spot, and another engine from Jubilee Hills was later deployed. The fire was brought under control after two hours. Six fire engines were rushed to the spot, and two robots were also equipped in the operation,” he said



He said that foreign liquor was destroyed, along with other goods such as mobile phones were damaged.

According to reports, the liquor stock had been stored by the Customs Department after being seized over non-payment of customs duty.