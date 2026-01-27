Fire breaks out in Hyderabad’s Vijaynagar colony

Hyderabad: In yet another accident, a fire broke out at a mechanic shop in Hyderabad’s Vijaynagar Colony early on Tuesday, January 27.

The incident reportedly occurred at 2:00 am when smoke emanated from the shop. After being alerted, officials from the fire department rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out using one fire engine.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official said, “The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no casualties.”

He added that the estimated loss is yet to be known.

Similar incident

In a similar incident on January 24, a fire broke out at a ladies’ hostel in Hyderabad’s Alwal after an AC reportedly exploded due to a short circuit.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the hostel building, triggering panic among occupants. Upon noticing thick smoke, the students rushed out of the building and alerted the fire department.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Fire officials said, ”There was a short circuit at Nine Education Hostel, five students were shifted to the hospital for treatment. The fire was brought under control using one fire tender, and there are no casualties.”