Fire breaks out in Karkardooma Courts complex, no casualties

The fire services received a call regarding the blaze at 5.22 am and rushed eight fire tenders to the spot.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th June 2026 11:11 am IST
Fire breaks outt in Karkarduma court complex in Delhi
Fire breaks outt in Karkarduma court complex in Delhi

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out on the second floor of the Karkardooma Courts complex here on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

No casualties have been reported. The fire services received a call regarding the blaze at 5.22 am and rushed eight fire tenders to the spot.

According to the DFS, the fire was reported in a scanning room near Gate No. 4 of the court complex. Firefighters launched an immediate operation to contain the blaze and prevented it from spreading.

Subhan Bakery

The fire was brought under control by 5.50 am.

The officer said the blaze was minor in nature and was confined to the scanning room. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th June 2026 11:11 am IST

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