Video: Fire breaks out in Old City of Hyderabad

Firefighters worked quickly to combat the flames.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th January 2026 11:03 am IST
Hyderabad: A fire erupted at an electric transformer located beside a Bajaj showroom on Monday, January 26, in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Following the incident that took place in the Chandrayangutta area, fire department teams responded immediately to the emergency call.

Upon arrival, firefighters worked quickly to combat the flames.

The cause of the transformer fire is currently unknown. Officials are investigating the incident to determine what sparked the blaze.

Five killed in another incident

In a recent fire accident that took place in a four-storey building housing a furniture shop in Nampally, five persons, including two children and an elderly woman, died of “asphyxiation” on Sunday.

The massive fire broke out on Saturday in the building, after which rescue operations were launched to save five persons trapped in its basement, officials said.

Police arrested the owner of the shop.

Telangana Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

