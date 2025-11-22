Fire breaks out in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a building in Hyderabad’s Old City on Friday, November 21. House hold items were gutted in the blaze.

The incident occurred on the first floor of the building in Mirchowk at midnight. Upon noticing the fire, residents of the building rushed outside and informed the fire personnel. Fire engines from the Moghalpura fire station and the Salar Jung Museum arrived at the location.

Also Read Scrapyard catches fire in Hyderabad’s Jumerat Bazar

The fire was doused after an hour, a suspected short circuit led to the blaze. Speaking to Siasat.com, Karan Singh, a fire fighter from the Moghalpura fire station said, “The fire is likely to have occurred due to a short-circuit. Property worth Rs 8 lakh was damaged in the incident. There were no injuries or life loss.”