Fire breaks out in residential building in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a G+5 residential apartment located in Hyderabad’s Chandulal Baradari area under the Kalapatra police station limits on Friday.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot and immediately brought it under control. No casualties were reported.

Speaking to the media, police informed that the fire broke out around 7:30-8:00 pm on the fourth floor of a residential building called Mughal Heights.

Preliminary investigation revealed an electric shock circuit, leading to an AC compressor catching fire. However, a report from the fire department is pending.

Further investigation is ongoing.