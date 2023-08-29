Fire breaks out in SBI branch in Bihar’s Gopalganj

Patna: Massive fire broke out in the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Gopalganj on Tuesday, leading to loss of properties, an official said

The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. at Monia Chowk branch of SBI. The local residents informed the bank officials and fire brigade about the mishap.

We were informed by local residents about the fire mishap. We immediately contacted the fire brigade. The actual reason for the fire is not ascertained yet. It seems that a short circuit could be the reason for the mishap. Some computers and documents were gutted in this mishap. We are analyzing the loss of properties,” said Jainesh Kumar, branch manager of SBI Monia branch Gopalganj.

“We have used three fire engines to douse the flame. It has taken two hours. The actual reason for the fire is not known yet. Short circuit could be the reason for the mishap,” said Prasadnt Kumar, SHO of the town police station.

