Fire breaks out in southeast Delhi restaurant, gas leak suspected

A call about the incident was received at 7.10 am and three fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th August 2024 11:16 am IST
Representative image

New Delhi: A fire broke out after a blast due to a suspected gas leak inside a restaurant at Amar Colony in southeast Delhi, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

A call about the incident was received at 7.10 am and three fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

“It is suspected that a blast took place due to leakage of gas inside the kitchen,” the official said.

The impact of the blast was such that it glasses of the restaurant were shattered, he said.

The official added that the fire was controlled within half an hour.

Police was also inspecting the fire incident.

