Video: Fire breaks out near Khairatabad metro station in Hyderabad

The blaze broke out at 9:48 pm, while the metro was functional, however no damage to property or life was reported.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 1st February 2025 9:33 am IST
Fire breaks out near Khairatabad metro station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out near the Khairatabad Metro Station in Hyderabad on Friday, January 31, causing short-lived panic in the area.

The blaze broke out at 9:48 pm, while the metro was functional, however no damage to property or life was reported.

A tree below the metro station staircase caught fire after a burning cigarette stub was carelessly thrown into nearby rubbish, Hyderabad District Fire Officer Thagaram Venkanna told Siasat.com. The flames quickly spread to the tree causing panic among commuters and passersby.

Authorities were alerted, and the fire was brought under control before it could cause significant damage.

Mentally unstable man held for arson near Hyderabad’s Malakpet metro station

Fire at Malakpet metro station in Hyderabad

In another similar recent incident, a massive blaze fire broke out near Malakpet metro station in Hyderabad on Friday, December 6, after a few bikes caught fire sending thick smoke into the air and raising concerns among commuters and passengers.

After receiving information, Hyderabad fire tenders rushed to near Malakpet metro station and quickly doused the flames. While the incident caused heavy traffic in the area, no casualties were reported.

A mentally unstable man was arrested on December 8, for allegedly setting fire to bikes at the Malakpet metro station.

The accused was identified as Zaker, a resident of Moosanagar. He reportedly suffers from mental health issues and had previously been involved in similar incidents around the city.

According to reports, the accused went to the Hyderabad metro station on Friday afternoon where he set one bike on fire using a matchbox causing the flames to spread to nearby vehicles. In total, five bikes were reportedly destroyed.

After reviewing surveillance footage near Malakpet metro station in Hyderabad, the police identified Zaker as the suspect. Special teams were formed and he was apprehended.

The incident resulted in heavy traffic congestion near the Malakpet metro station.

