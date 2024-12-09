Mentally unstable man held for arson near Hyderabad’s Malakpet metro station

Hyderabad: A man has been arrested on Sunday, December 8 for allegedly setting fire to bikes at the Malakpet metro station in Hyderabad.

The accused has been identified as Zaker, a resident of Moosanagar. He reportedly suffers from mental health issues and had previously been involved in similar incidents around the city.

According to reports, the accused went to the Hyderabad metro station on Friday afternoon where he set one bike on fire using a matchbox causing the flames to spread to nearby vehicles. In total, five bikes were reportedly destroyed.

After reviewing surveillance footage near Malakpet metro station in Hyderabad, the police identified Zaker as the suspect. Special teams were formed and he was apprehended.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Fire breaks out near Malakpet metro station in Hyderabad

On December 6, a fire broke out near Malakpet metro station in Hyderabad after a few bikes caught fire sending thick smoke into the air and raising concerns among commuters and passengers.

Hyderabad fire tenders quickly responded to a fire near metro station and extinguished the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

On November 30, A fire broke out at a club in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire accident occurred on the first floor of the Prism Club and Kitchen. As flames erupted, tension filled the area. The building, a well-known spot in Gachibowli, quickly witnessed a large-scale mobilization of emergency services.

On April 2, a fire was reported in and around the Miyapur metro rail depot.

After receiving information, fire tenders from the Kukatpally fire station rushed to the Miyapur metro rail depot in Hyderabad and quickly doused the flames. No casualties were reported.

As per reports, the fire broke out in an open area near the rail depot. Officials said it was caused by the large dump of cable wires and other discarded articles. Further investigations are underway.