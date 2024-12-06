Video: Fire breaks out near Malakpet metro station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out near Malakpet metro station in Hyderabad on Friday, December 6 after a few bikes caught fire sending thick smoke into the air and raising concerns among commuters and passengers.

As per reports, the fire is believed to have started from one of the vehicles and quickly spread to other bikes parked nearby causing damage to all of them. The Malakpet police are currently investigating the exact cause.

A fire broke out near Malakpet metro station in Hyderabad on Friday, December 6 after a few bikes caught fire sending thick smoke into the air and raising concerns among passengers. pic.twitter.com/YiiTgvhNay — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 6, 2024

After receiving information, Hyderabad fire tenders rushed to near Malakpet metro station and quickly doused the flames. No casualties were reported so far.

The incident resulted in heavy traffic congestion near Malakpet metro station in Hyderabad.

On November 30, A fire broke out at a club in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire accident occurred on the first floor of the Prism Club and Kitchen; as the flames erupted, tension prevailed in the area The building, a well-known spot in Gachibowli, quickly saw a large-scale mobilization of emergency services.

On April 2, a fire was reported in and around the Miyapur metro rail depot.

After receiving information, fire tenders from the Kukatpally fire station rushed to the Miyapur metro rail depot in Hyderabad and quickly doused the flames. No casualties were reported.

As per reports, the fire broke out in an open area near the rail depot. Officials said it was caused by the large dump of cable wires and other discarded articles. Further investigations are underway.