Hyderabad: Fire accident near Miyapur metro, No casualties reported

Hyderabad: Panic gripped residents in and around the Miyapur metro rail depot after a fire was reported on Tuesday, April 2.

After receiving information, fire tenders from the Kukatpally fire station rushed to the spot and quickly doused the flames. No casualties were reported so far.

As per reports, the fire broke out in an open area near the rail depot. Officials said it was caused by the large dump of cable wires and other discarded articles. Further investigations are underway.

In the last week, two major fires have been reported across the city. The number of fire accidents usually goes up in summer, due to various reasons including rising temperatures.

On April 1, a massive fire broke out at the premises of Unani Hospital located near Charminar. A short circuit was said to be the reason. Similarly, on March 28, another fire accident broke out in a warehouse in Gandipet damaging 25 cars.

Hyderabad: Massive fire accident in Gandipet, 25 cars up in flames pic.twitter.com/T6JiAId2KP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 28, 2024

In 2023 until October 31, 1092 fire accidents were reported in the city, resulting in six lives lost.