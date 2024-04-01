Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the premises of Unani Hospital located near Charminar, Hyderabad.
It is reported that a short circuit caused the fire accident. The massive fire with sparks has panicked people.
No casualties were reported due to fire at Unani Hospital premises near Charminar
Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the accident.
Fire accidents in Hyderabad
Recently, another fire accident took place at a biscuit factory premises located at Kattedan.
Since 2019, thousands of fire accidents have been recorded in Hyderabad and yesterday’s incident at Unani Hospital premises near Charminar is added to the list.
According to an RTI reply to activist Kareem Ansari by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, damages of over Rs 120 crore occurred due to these fire accidents in the city.
Over 1000 fire accidents in 2022
In 2022, 1377 fire accidents were reported in the city, causing damages worth over Rs 50 crore and claiming 20 lives.
In 2023 until October 31, 1092 fire accidents were reported in the city, resulting in six lives lost.
|Year
|Number of fire accidents
|Damages (in Rs)
|Lives lost
|2019
|1431
|163360650
|8
|2020
|1238
|121627027
|3
|2021
|1387
|183894500
|9
|2022
|1377
|504170479
|20
|2023 (Till October 31)
|1092
|235456844
|6