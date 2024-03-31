IMD Hyderabad issues heat wave warning as temperatures may reach 44 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a heat wave warning for Telangana, as temperatures in the state are expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, temperatures in various districts of the state are likely to range from 41 to 44 degrees Celsius until April 3.

IMD Hyderabad issues heat wave warning as temperatures rise in Telangana

Nirmal and Nizamabad are expected to experience a heat wave on April 1.

On April 2, heat wave warnings have been issued for districts including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kamareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam.

Apart from these districts, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, and Mahabubnagar are also likely to experience heat waves on April 3 and 4.

The heat wave is expected as temperatures may touch 44 degrees Celsius.

What is heat wave?

A heat wave is a period of abnormally hot weather.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a heat wave is defined as “a period of abnormally hot weather, often defined with reference to a relative temperature threshold, lasting from two days to months.”

With temperatures expected to soar as high as 44 degrees Celsius in various districts of Telangana, the IMD Hyderabad has issued a heat wave warning for the state until April 3.