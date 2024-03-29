Hyderabad’s temperatures nearing 42°C as summer intensifies – These areas sizzle

Hyderabad gears up for intense summer due to El Nino
Hyderabad: The maximum temperatures are nearing 42 degrees Celsius in various areas of Hyderabad as summer intensifies in the city.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature, i.e., 41.7 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Asifnagar.

Hyderabad areas that witness suge in temperatures due to intense summer

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), yesterday’s temperatures in the city ranged from 37.5 to 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Throughout Telangana, maximum temperature of over 42 degrees Celsius was observed in many districts.

Areas in Hyderabad where the temperatures exceeded 41 degrees Celsius include:

Areas in HyderabadMaximum temperature (in degrees Celsius)
Asifnagar41.7
Khairatabad41.5
Musheerabad41.0
Bandlaguda40.9
Shaikpet40.6
Bahadurpura40.6
Golconda40.4
Amberpet40.3
Charminar40.2
Maredpally40.2
Source: TSDPS
Mercury to remain above 41 degrees Celsius

Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate predictions, forecasts that Hyderabad’s temperature is expected to be 41-42 degrees Celsius today as summer intensifies.

He also predicts that temperatures in rural Telangana will reach 43 degrees Celsius today.

In view of the anticipated temperature rise in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts as summer intensifies, precautionary measures are advisable, especially when outdoors during the daytime.

