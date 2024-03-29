Hyderabad’s temperatures nearing 42°C as summer intensifies – These areas sizzle

Hyderabad: The maximum temperatures are nearing 42 degrees Celsius in various areas of Hyderabad as summer intensifies in the city.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature, i.e., 41.7 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Asifnagar.

Hyderabad areas that witness suge in temperatures due to intense summer

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), yesterday’s temperatures in the city ranged from 37.5 to 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Throughout Telangana, maximum temperature of over 42 degrees Celsius was observed in many districts.

Areas in Hyderabad where the temperatures exceeded 41 degrees Celsius include:

Areas in Hyderabad Maximum temperature (in degrees Celsius) Asifnagar 41.7 Khairatabad 41.5 Musheerabad 41.0 Bandlaguda 40.9 Shaikpet 40.6 Bahadurpura 40.6 Golconda 40.4 Amberpet 40.3 Charminar 40.2 Maredpally 40.2 Source: TSDPS

Mercury to remain above 41 degrees Celsius

Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate predictions, forecasts that Hyderabad’s temperature is expected to be 41-42 degrees Celsius today as summer intensifies.

He also predicts that temperatures in rural Telangana will reach 43 degrees Celsius today.

Severe heat continues for 2nd consecutive day as temperatures quickly heading to 41-42°C in Hyd and 43°C in rural TS. Please have adequate fluids to beat the heat 🙏 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 29, 2024

In view of the anticipated temperature rise in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts as summer intensifies, precautionary measures are advisable, especially when outdoors during the daytime.