Video: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Hyderabad

Since 2019, thousands of fire accidents have been recorded in Hyderabad.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th March 2024 1:06 pm IST
Massive fire breaks out at factory in Hyderabad
Fire breaks out at factory in Hyderabad (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a biscuit factory premises in Hyderabad. The fire accident occurred at Pahal Food (P) Ltd located in Kattedan early this morning.

Following the incident, the DRF team and several fire engines reached the spot to douse the flames.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

MS Education Academy

Thousands of fire accidents occurred in Hyderabad since 2019

Since 2019, thousands of fire accidents have been recorded in Hyderabad.

From 2019 until October 31, 2023, over six thousand fire accidents took place, resulting in 46 fatalities.

According to an RTI reply to activist Kareem Ansari by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, damages of over Rs 120 crore occurred due to these fire accidents in the city.

Also Read
Major fire accidents that occurred in Hyderabad in 2023

Over 1000 fire accidents in 2022

In 2022, 1377 fire accidents were reported in the city, causing damages worth over Rs 50 crore and claiming 20 lives.

In 2023 until October 31, 1092 fire accidents were reported in the city, resulting in six lives lost.

YearNumber of fire accidentsDamages (in Rs)Lives lost
201914311633606508
202012381216270273
202113871838945009
2022137750417047920
2023 (Till October 31)10922354568446
Source: RTI reply

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th March 2024 1:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button