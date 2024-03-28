Video: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a biscuit factory premises in Hyderabad. The fire accident occurred at Pahal Food (P) Ltd located in Kattedan early this morning.
Following the incident, the DRF team and several fire engines reached the spot to douse the flames.
Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.
Thousands of fire accidents occurred in Hyderabad since 2019
Since 2019, thousands of fire accidents have been recorded in Hyderabad.
From 2019 until October 31, 2023, over six thousand fire accidents took place, resulting in 46 fatalities.
According to an RTI reply to activist Kareem Ansari by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, damages of over Rs 120 crore occurred due to these fire accidents in the city.
Over 1000 fire accidents in 2022
In 2022, 1377 fire accidents were reported in the city, causing damages worth over Rs 50 crore and claiming 20 lives.
In 2023 until October 31, 1092 fire accidents were reported in the city, resulting in six lives lost.
|Year
|Number of fire accidents
|Damages (in Rs)
|Lives lost
|2019
|1431
|163360650
|8
|2020
|1238
|121627027
|3
|2021
|1387
|183894500
|9
|2022
|1377
|504170479
|20
|2023 (Till October 31)
|1092
|235456844
|6