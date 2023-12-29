Hyderabad: In 2023, over 1000 fire accidents were reported in Hyderabad, including both major and minor incidents.

Unfortunately, these fire accidents resulted in the loss of lives and injuries.

Bazarghat fire accident

Last month, a fire broke out in Bazarghat, leading to the loss of 10 lives.

The incident occurred in a four-storied residential building, triggered by the explosion of chemical bottles in a ground-floor car garage.

The fire quickly spread to upper floors, trapping residents.

Fire at Karachi Bakery factory

In another major fire accident at Karachi Bakery factory in Hyderabad, fifteen workers were injured.

Police stated that the fire was caused by an explosion in the kitchen due to a gas leak from a pipe during baking activities.

Also Read Flights diverted due to poor visibility at Hyderabad airport

Fire accident at Ankura Hospital in Hyderabad

The most recent major fire accident occurred at Ankura Hospital near Pillar No. 68 of PVNR Expressway in the Jyothinagar area of Mehdipatnam.

On December 23, a fire broke out when a flexi on the rooftop of the hospital building caught fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.

These incidents are some of the major fire accidents that occurred in Hyderabad in 2023.