Telangana sizzles as summer heat surges with rainfall pause

Yesterday, temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius in the state.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd March 2024 10:10 am IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Telangana residents, who experienced relief from recent rainfall, are once again facing the return of summer heat.

Telangana districts facing intense summer heat

On Thursday, several districts including Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar, Nirmal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Adilabad, Hanumkonda, and Suryapet recorded temperatures exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.

As per the data by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), following are the maximum temperatures recorded in these districts.

AreasMaximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius)
Nalgonda40.5
Rangareddy39.6
Bhadradri Kothagudem39.5
Jayashankar39.4
Nirmal39.4
Mahabubabad39.4
Khammam39.4
Adilabad39.3
Hanumkonda39.2
Suryapet39.1

In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Maredpally.

No significant rainfall expected in Telangana for next 10 days

Although many districts in Telangana received rainfall in recent days, leading to a significant drop in maximum temperatures, no significant rainfall is expected in the state for the next 10 days.

As a result, summer heat is expected to prevail in almost all districts of the state for the next few days.

