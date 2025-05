Hyderabad: A fire accident occurred on the fifth floor of the SBI administrative building at Patny Center in Secunderabad on Sunday evening, May 4.

At the time of writing this article, three fire engines rushed to the spot and are currently trying to douse the fire.

The source of the fire accident is still not clear, although officials believe a short circuit could be the cause.

There have been no casualties reported yet.