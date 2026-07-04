Fire engulfs furniture showroom in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the Furniture Fusion showroom in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, late on Friday night, July 3, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the area and triggering panic among local residents.

Locals who noticed flames and dense smoke emanating from the furniture store immediately alerted the Fire department.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations, bringing the blaze under control after several hours of effort.

No casualties or injuries were reported as the showroom was closed and no one was inside the premises when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.