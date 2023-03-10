Fire engulfs ‘Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein’ sets, spreads to 4 more units

Mumbai: A major fire broke out on the sets of a Hindi tele-serial being shot at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon on Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was first reported from the sets of the TV serial ‘Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein’, and was said to be confined to the 2,000 sq ft ground floor of the studio.

However, owing to strong winds blowing at the time, the flames quickly spread to engulf at least another four adjoining studios, sparking further panic.

According to an eye-witness, huge clouds of smoke billowing from the burning studios were visible for long a distance, with many people screaming, crying and running helter-skelter to escape the fumes.

The authorities deployed at least five fire engines, two hose lines, nine pumps and other equipment to fight the conflagration, with senior officials rushing to the spot to guide the operations.

Though there were no casualties in the incident, the cause of the fire still remains a mystery and is being probed.

It was also not clear whether the serial crew and actors were present on the burning sets at the time of the incident.