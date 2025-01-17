Fire engulfs house in Hyderabad’s Ghansi Bazaar

Hyderabad: A major fire erupted in a single-story house in Ghansi Bazaar of Hyderabad on Friday evening, January 17.

The house, located near the Quli Qutb Shah stadium, under the Hussaini Alam police station, is in a densely populated suburb.

According to local reports, a potential disaster was averted with the quick response of the firefighters. The fire engine units rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control before it spread to other buildings or nearby structures.

No casualties were reported in the fire accident at the Ghansi Bazaar in Hyderabad.

A fire broke out in a house in Ghansi Bazaar, within the jurisdiction of the Hussaini Alam Police. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/a315jGmzlJ — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) January 17, 2025

Fire at coaching centre in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet

In another fire incident that occurred in Hyderabad earlier on Friday, flames erupted at a commercial building in Shaikpet, originating at a branch of Aakash Institute, a coaching centre, at approximately 5:20 am.

The fire accident occurred at Dukes Avenue in Shaikpet which consists of two cellars, ground plus four floors. The structure, located next to DMart, houses Reliance Trends on the ground and first floors, the coaching centre on the second and a fertility centre on the third, which was earlier reported as the possible source of the fire.

Apart from this, there were two offices on the fourth and fifth floor.

“Three persons were trapped on the second floor and firefighters rescued them. The fire has been doused,” the DFO clarified, adding that the cause of the fire and the extent of property damage are yet to be determined.

The DFO said that the fire at a Hyderabad branch of the coaching centre engulfed furniture and electrical appliances including computers.

After the fire was doused at the coaching centre, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the building. He sought the reason for the fire from the fire safety teams.