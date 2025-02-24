Fire erupts at warehouse in Hyderabad’s Narsingi

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Hyderabad’s Narsingi on Monday, February 24, spreading to nearby residences and causing panic.

Upon receiving information, firefighters and police responded swiftly, controlling the fire.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire and damage caused to the depot is yet to be known.

More details awaited.

On Sunday, February 23, a fire broke out at disposable plates and glasses manufacturing warehouse in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally. The incident occurred at 9:00 PM and lasted for 45 minutes. Two fire engines were deployed to douse the fire.

On February 21, a fire broke out at a timber depot in Hyderabad’s Karmanghat. The incident occurred at Manikanta Timber depot.

On January 24, a huge fire broke out at a wood warehouse near pillar number 111 near Hyderabad’s Gudimalkapur.

The blaze quickly spread to an adjacent mechanic shed, leaving the locals panic-stricken since it reportedly stored cylinders that could have caused a devastating explosion if ignited.

Fortunately, fire department officials quickly reached the scene and doused the fire.

Earlier, a massive fire incident occurred at a Flipkart warehouse in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad.

The blaze engulfed the warehouse, which was storing various goods related to the online shopping platform, resulting in the complete destruction of its contents. Thick smoke billowed from the site, alarming nearby residents and prompting immediate action from local authorities.