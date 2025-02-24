Fire erupts at warehouse in Hyderabad’s Narsingi

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 24th February 2025 4:43 pm IST
Fire erupts at warehouse in Hyderabad's Narsingi
Fire erupts at warehouse in Hyderabad's Narsingi

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Hyderabad’s Narsingi on Monday, February 24, spreading to nearby residences and causing panic.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Upon receiving information, firefighters and police responded swiftly, controlling the fire.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

MS Creative School

The cause of the fire and damage caused to the depot is yet to be known.

Also Read
Fire accident at Flipkart warehouse in Hyderabad

More details awaited.

On Sunday, February 23, a fire broke out at disposable plates and glasses manufacturing warehouse in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally. The incident occurred at 9:00 PM and lasted for 45 minutes. Two fire engines were deployed to douse the fire.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

On February 21, a fire broke out at a timber depot in Hyderabad’s Karmanghat. The incident occurred at Manikanta Timber depot.

On January 24, a huge fire broke out at a wood warehouse near pillar number 111 near Hyderabad’s Gudimalkapur.

The blaze quickly spread to an adjacent mechanic shed, leaving the locals panic-stricken since it reportedly stored cylinders that could have caused a devastating explosion if ignited.

Fortunately, fire department officials quickly reached the scene and doused the fire.

Earlier, a massive fire incident occurred at a Flipkart warehouse in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad.

The blaze engulfed the warehouse, which was storing various goods related to the online shopping platform, resulting in the complete destruction of its contents. Thick smoke billowed from the site, alarming nearby residents and prompting immediate action from local authorities.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 24th February 2025 4:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button