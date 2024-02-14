Fire in Sangareddy: Minister orders action against errant factories

Hyderabad: Health and Family Welfare Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha on Wednesday, February 14, told officials to initiate stern action against factories in the industrial area if they were found violating safety norms. His statement came after a reactor blast caused a fire mishap in Pashamlaram, Industrial Area, on Tuesday, February 13.

When the health minister visited the workers who were wounded in the fire accident, he requested that Sangareddy collector Valluru Kranthi to prepare a thorough report on what had happened.

He warned that if the Inspector of Factories, Pollution Control Board, and Fire Departments did not enforce safety regulations in industrial zones, the government would take severe action against the officials. He also promised to send a report on the fire tragedy to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Raja Narasimha stated that 33 people were injured in two factories as a result of a fire caused by a reactor blast at CHM Laboratories, which spread to Vanamali Organics Limited.

The minister told reporters that one of the injured, Shyam Babu, 22, succumbed to burn injuries while the condition of at least three others is critical.

The minister requested assistance from the 400 businesses situated in Pashamylaram. He requested that business owners provide ambulances, adding that in order to ensure worker safety, the government will also supply a few ambulances to the industrial sector.