Telangana: Massive fire breaks out after reactor blast in Sangareddy

A reactor blast at Vardhaman Solvents and Chemicals Private Limited in Pashmylaram Industrial Area Phase 2, Sangareddy, on Tuesday, led to a massive fire in the factory. It spread to the nearby Vanamali Organics Private Limited as well.

In the fire accident, three workers were injured.

Upon being alerted by workers, the Fire and Rescue Services promptly responded and reached the scene. Given the fire’s spread across both factories, fire tenders from Patancheru, Sangareddy, Sadasivapet, and BHEL were dispatched as directed by senior fire officers.

Firefighters successfully brought the fire under control after hours of battling. The three injured workers were rushed to a Government Hospital in Hyderabad and are undergoing treatment.

An inquiry is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.