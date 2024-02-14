Telangana: Massive fire breaks out after reactor blast in Sangareddy

Firefighters successfully brought the fire under control after hours of battling.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 14th February 2024 11:41 am IST
Hyderabad: Fire at footwear shop in Shamshabad; property destroyed
Representational photo

A reactor blast at Vardhaman Solvents and Chemicals Private Limited in Pashmylaram Industrial Area Phase 2, Sangareddy, on Tuesday, led to a massive fire in the factory. It spread to the nearby Vanamali Organics Private Limited as well.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In the fire accident, three workers were injured.

Upon being alerted by workers, the Fire and Rescue Services promptly responded and reached the scene. Given the fire’s spread across both factories, fire tenders from Patancheru, Sangareddy, Sadasivapet, and BHEL were dispatched as directed by senior fire officers.

MS Education Academy

Firefighters successfully brought the fire under control after hours of battling. The three injured workers were rushed to a Government Hospital in Hyderabad and are undergoing treatment.

An inquiry is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 14th February 2024 11:41 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button